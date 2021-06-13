4BC
World leaders turn focus to China during G7 Summit

6 hours ago
Neil Breen
Over the weekend, the leaders of the world’s seven biggest economies, including Prime Minister Scott Morrison, have met for the G7 Summit in England.

Nine News European correspondent Ben Avery told Neil Breen China was a main focus in talks between leaders.

“The statement that was released basically said that they discussed the Indo-Pacific region and nothing else.

“It certainly dominated this G7 Summit.

“They made a point today, saying that three years ago at the G7, the word ‘China’ didn’t appear once … so it shows things have escalated a lot in a short period of time.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full wrap on the G7 Summit. 

Image: Neil Hall- Pool/Getty Images

Neil Breen
