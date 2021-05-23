4BC
World leader makes a hairy anti-socialist ban

13 hours ago
Neil Breen
NORTH KOREA
Citizens of North Korea will no longer be able to wear their hair in mullet styles as part of a fashion crackdown. 

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un banned the hairstyle, claiming young North Koreans are becoming influenced by the lifestyle of the West.

All ‘non-socialist’ forms of fashion have also been barred, including spiky hair, skinny jeans and slogan t-shirts.

“But has he seen his own noggin…?” Neil Breen asked.

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
NewsWorld
