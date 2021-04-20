4BC
Woodridge streets locked down in police incident

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Woodridge streets locked down in police incident

Police have closed off a number of Woodridge streets due to an ongoing incident in the area. 

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area and use alternative roads.

Closed roads include Smith Road, Wentworth Street, Macquarie Street, Blaxland Street and Ewing Road.

Children who would normally walk through the pedestrian crossing at Wentworth Street and Ewing Road are to be picked up from school grounds.

The declaration was made under the Public Safety and Preservation Act (PSPA).

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Queensland Police Service 

