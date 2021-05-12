Wonderful news: Elle Halliwell reveals progress in cancer survival journey

A mother forced to make an impossible choice is now fighting to make sure others don’t face the same life or death decision.

Journalist and ambassador for the Cancer Council’s Biggest Morning Tea, Elle Halliwell, was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, a rare form of cancer, in 2016.

Just two days later, Elle found out she was pregnant with her first child.

Now blessed with a “thriving'” 4-year-old son, Tor, she looked back on her decision to postpone treatment to save her pregnancy.

“There’s that instinct to just do whatever you can to save your own life, but then … once you know that you’re carrying a child … you’re not thinking about just yourself anymore.

“It’s very hard not to get quite emotional whenever I think back to the fact that this decision was put towards me.”

Elle revealed to Deborah Knight after all these years, yesterday was her first day off treatment.

“I was given an undetectable result … my body isn’t producing the abnormal cancel cells enough for them to be detected in the test!”

Press PLAY below to hear Elle’s moving story