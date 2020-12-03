Woman shot in violent home invasion north of Brisbane

A woman has been taken to hospital after she was shot in a violent home invasion north of Brisbane.

It’s understood two men stormed the home and an altercation broke out at the home at Burpengary East at around 1pm.

Police have set up a crime scene in the area.

There were six people at home at the time, and a woman in her 20s was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a serious but stable condition with an injury to her arm.

Nine News reporter Natarjsha Kramer crossed to Scott Emerson with the latest.

“There was two young children also inside.

“A firearm was discharged and shot a woman in the arm.”

The two men are on the run as police are combing through CCTV footage in the area.

Image: Nine News