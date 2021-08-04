4BC
Woman on the run after escaping hotel quarantine on the Gold Coast

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
hotel quarantine
Police are urgently searching for a 24-year-old woman who escaped from a quarantine hotel in Broadbeach overnight.

Nine News reporter Mackenzie Colahan said the woman escaped from the Sofitel in Broadbeach overnight.

“My understanding is she has returned from interstate, she was checked in to the Sofitel on Monday,” he told Scott Emerson.

“So she has only been there, she only lasted a night.”

He said the good news was she was tested yesterday and was negative.

Press PLAY below to hear the full details

Images: Google Maps/Getty

 

NewsQLD
