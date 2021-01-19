Woman missing after major surgery

Police are seeking public assistance to locate a 41-year-old woman missing from Chermside since Friday, January 15.

Gwenda Hopkins walked out of the Prince Charles Hospital shortly after undergoing major surgery and has not been sighted since.

It is feared she could become very unwell should she not return to hospital or seek medical attention as soon as possible.

She is believed to be travelling in a grey 2010 Honda Accord with Queensland registration 510ZZS.

Ms Hopkins has links to Moreton Shire and it is believed she may return to the area.

Members of the public are asked to contact police immediately with any information about her whereabouts.