Woman dies after car and train collision in Brisbane

Police are investigating a fatal crash at a rail crossing on Brisbane’s bayside.

A 32-year-old woman was killed when her car collided with a train at Lindum rail station at Wynnum West.

Cleveland line trains are suspended between Murarrie and Cleveland, and customers can expect delays up to an hour.

Replacement rail buses are operating between Murarrie and Manly stations.

Shuttle trains are running between Manly and Cleveland stations.

4BC reporter Kristie Sullivan updated Scott Emerson with the details.

Image: Nine News