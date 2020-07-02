Woman attacked with axe in Brisbane carpark

A man has been charged with assault after allegedly attacking a woman with an axe and strangling her in a Brisbane CBD carpark.

The 29-year-old man approached a woman in her 20s in an Adelaide Street carpark on Wednesday afternoon, threatening her with an axe and demanding she get in his car, police allege.

He is also said to have strangled her when she fought back, and causing a minor laceration to the back of her head.

Police say the woman was known to the attacker.

A number of passers-by came to the woman’s assistance and struggled with the man, restraining him until police arrived.

One of the men who assisted, a Norman Park man in his 40s, received a cut on his wrist during the struggle.

The alleged perpetrator is due to appear in court today.

