Woman and young child die after crash near Toowoomba

A woman and child have died following a crash involving a car and truck at Captains Mountain near Toowoomba.

It’s understood a truck and Toyota SUV were involved in an incident on the Gore Highway around 7.20am/

A 35-year-old woman and a young child were died at the scene.

The driver of the car, a 39-year-old man and two children were taken to Toowoomba Hospital and treated for serious injuries.

The 38-year-old truck driver was not seriously injured.

The highway has re-opened around 3pm.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, has dashcam vision or further information is urged to contact police.