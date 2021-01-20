Woman abducted and assaulted in break-in rescued within hours

Police have rescued a woman who was abducted from her home, held captive and assaulted in the early hours of Wednesday, January 20.

The 18-year-old woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Doomadgee Hospital for medical treatment.

A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with 18 domestic violence offences relating to her kidnapping.

Police will allege the man, armed with a metal bar, forced his way into the woman’s Marradgee Road address just after 4am and assaulted the woman several times before forcing her from her home.

Local police, with support from officers within the Mt Isa district, commenced investigations, later locating the woman at an address in Burke Street, Doomadgee.

The man fled on foot when officers arrived but was later located nearby.

Image: Queensland Police Service