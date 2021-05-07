4BC
Wilston man allegedly assaulted with brick during home invasion

7 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Sophie Upcroft
Article image for Wilston man allegedly assaulted with brick during home invasion

A Wilston man is in hospital with a serious head injury, after allegedly being assaulted with a brick during a home invasion. 

Sophie Upcroft told Scott Emerson a neighbour sounded the alarm when they discovered the elderly man unconscious in his driveway.

At around 6.40am, police were called to the scene, where the alleged attacker was arrested.

He has since been charged with attempted murder.

A crime scene has been declared at the Kedron Brook Road address, with tape blocking off the complex.

The Wilston man has been taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Investigations are continuing.

Press PLAY below to hear Nine News reporter Sophie Upcroft’s report 

Image: Queensland Police Service 

Scott Emerson
News
