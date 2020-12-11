Wild weather: Heavy rain on the way this weekend

Huge rainfall totals are expected from the Sunshine Coast to the Gold Coast over the next few days.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned of gale force winds and dangerous swells.

Bureau of Meteorology’s duty forecaster Dean Narramore said they were predicting 100-200ml over a four day period.

“A wet few days ahead, particularly Sunday and Monday.”

There could also be heavy rainfall, damaging winds and king tides in the bayside suburbs.

He said while Christmas was still a couple of weeks away, it was looking like a nice day, with a possible shower around.

Press PLAY to hear the full details on the wild weather

Image: Getty