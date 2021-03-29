4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Shopping frenzy sparks buying limits

11 hours ago
Olympia Kwitowski
Article image for Shopping frenzy sparks buying limits

Woolworths has brought in product limits with panic buying setting in across greater Brisbane.

The supermarket giant has reinstated product limits across greater Brisbane, both in store and online as people flock to the shops to stock up ahead of the 3-day lockdown.

There are long queues outside supermarkets.

Frozen vegetables, fresh milk, meat and toilet paper have been limited to 2 per person.

4BC news reporter Laura Anderson crossed to Olympia Kwitowski from Coles in Morningside.

She said it was “pretty busy” and people were stocking up.

“The shelves around me are looking very bare,” she said.

Coles has said they won’t be introducing product limits yet.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Laura Anderson, 4BC News

RELATED

Greater Brisbane will go into lockdown

Olympia Kwitowski
NewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873