Shopping frenzy sparks buying limits

Woolworths has brought in product limits with panic buying setting in across greater Brisbane.

The supermarket giant has reinstated product limits across greater Brisbane, both in store and online as people flock to the shops to stock up ahead of the 3-day lockdown.

There are long queues outside supermarkets.

Frozen vegetables, fresh milk, meat and toilet paper have been limited to 2 per person.

4BC news reporter Laura Anderson crossed to Olympia Kwitowski from Coles in Morningside.

She said it was “pretty busy” and people were stocking up.

“The shelves around me are looking very bare,” she said.

Coles has said they won’t be introducing product limits yet.

