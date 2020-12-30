Wife’s moving letters to husband released in plea to parents

Moving letters written by the wife of former NRL player Brian Johnson have been released to shed light on the dark realities of dementia and being a family carer.

Karen Johnson wrote a number of letters when her husband’s dementia began to deteriorate in his later years in a way to cope with her experiences.

Some were to Brian, others to those who helped. Only one was ever sent.

Ms Johnson has shared the letters in the hopes they may help others.

“I think it’s time to point out just how horrible it is.

“I think a lot of people kind of dismiss the link between concussion and dementia.

“If it stops one parent from putting their child into a contact sport…”

Image: Getty Images