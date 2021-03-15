Why yesterday’s marches were many years in the making

Yesterday’s ‘March 4 Justice’ rallies have been described as the “buildup of many years of frustration” over negative experiences within a broader system.

Morningside councillor Kara Cook told Neil Breen “they all had a whole range of reasons to be there”.

“As bystanders, if you haven’t yourself experienced those things, you’ve seen through the media reports of what women have experienced when they have come forward.”

Ms Cook said the march wasn’t just about sexual assaults, but women’s rights generally.

“This was a way to show collective support for the issues whether or not you were a survivor of one of those things.

“It was a fantastic ride,” said Ms Cook. “I think everyone walked away feeling more empowered.”

Image: Kara Cook / Twitter