‘Why would you honour that?’: Peta Credlin questions celebration of former PM Julia Gillard

Peta Credlin says she agrees with former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd on the decision by Federal Labor to celebrate Julia Gillard’s prime ministership.

In the Steam Room today, the Sky News commentator told Mark Levy she agreed with Mr Rudd, who was quoted as saying it was “bizarre” to celebrate his knifing given the branch stacking saga embroiling the party in Victoria.

The online event is set to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her rise to the top job.

Ms Credlin said Mr Rudd was “removed in the dark of the night” and it was a decision that dogged Ms Gillard.

“Why would you honour that?” she said.

