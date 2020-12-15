4BC
Why this summer may cause road tolls to hit 10-year high

7 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Why this summer may cause road tolls to hit 10-year high

The Queensland road toll is ‘heading towards a horrific ten-year high’ and numbers are expected to surge as Summer is predicted to be a particularly wet season. 

Just this week, a young man was killed in a tragic crash due to wet weather.

“We are going to see that La Niña weather pattern continue for much of the summer,” RACQ spokesperson Claire Hunter told Scott Emerson.

She said the weather this week “was a good shake-up, reminding us of the kinds of things we need to do when we have these big wet weather events.”

“When you are stuck in heavy rain, make sure those headlights are on.

“It’s more about other cars being able to see your vehicle.”

Ms Hunter also recommends drivers leave extra distance between themselves and the car in front during wet conditions.

Press PLAY below to hear more. 

Scott Emerson
