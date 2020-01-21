Why this shouldn’t be your 2020 resolution

With the start of a new year, thousands of Australians have committed themselves to fad diets or rapid weight loss programs.

But leading nutritionist and obesity researcher Dr Nick Fuller is warning against buying into the weight loss industry, telling Chris Smith it almost always ends in disappointment.

“We have to have a complete overhaul on the way we approach weight loss. And really, the government needs to step in and start regulating this industry because it is actually doing more harm than good.

“99 per cent of these diets that are coming out are brought out by unqualified personnel, celebrities.

“Our biology will fight that weight loss. We are doomed for failure the minute we sign up. It’s not as simple as putting less food in your body and moving more.”

Dr Fuller explains how his new book Interval Weight Loss for Women helps women stop yo-yo dieting for good.

“What we’re doing is we’re getting a patient or a person to lose a small amount of weight over the course of a month, about two kilograms, and then we’re telling them to maintain their weight during the second month.

“It’s basically an on-off approach.”

Image: Getty