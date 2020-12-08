Why this mother and daughter spent $30k to fly home

Neil Breen was left shocked after hearing how much a mother and daughter spent to fly home to Australia in September after months being stranded in the UK.

“It cost us just under $30,000 to get home,” Alexandria Pearman told Neil Breen on 4BC Breakfast this morning of her 55-hour journey to return home.

“Putting our two flights together, I could have put a deposit down on a nice two bedroom apartment.”

Ms Pearman struggled to return home following multiple flight bookings cancelled by airlines with no warning.

Airlines are restricted to flying 25 economy passengers at a time, which is considered not commercially viable and contributed to many flights cancelled.

Ms Pearman had accompanied her mother to the UK on medical exemption as her carer and support personnel.

“We had to present volumes of medical documents to support my travelling with her,” she said.

“(The government) knew we were there. They knew what medications she was on. They knew the care level she required.

“The response we got back … from our local, state and federal members was indifference … from both parties.”

“We played ‘tough people’ in Queensland until the election was over and now we’re begging people to travel to Queensland to spend their money, which is just extraordinary,” Neil responded.

To hear the full story of Ms Pearman’s flight home, click PLAY below.