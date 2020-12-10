Why this Brisbane company is surviving on no income

Brisbane based river cruise company Mirimar Cruises with little to no income, relying on JobKeeper to pay its 8 staff.

Outside of COVID-19 restrictions, 95 per cent of bookings with Mirimar Cruises are from international travellers.

In the past, the company would take up to 80 people on cruises from Southbank to Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary every day.

This number has now dwindled to an average of six people each day – the minimum amount the company can afford to take.

“I won’t run unless we have six (people) just to cover my costs,” co-owner of Mirimar Cruises Mark Treasurer told 4BC’s Neil Breen.

“Honestly, I can’t believe that,” Neil Breen responded.

“Without that 95 per cent, we’re just relying on a domestic market,” Mr Treasurer said.

While Mr Treasurer felt the Brisbane Council’s push to support local business could contribute to an uptick, he expects big numbers won’t return until international tourism does.

Neil Breen hoped Brisbane residents would support the business over the summer holidays.

“We’re in it together,” he said.

