4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why there’s an urgent need for blood donations in Australia now

4 hours ago
Bill McDonald
Australian Red Cross Lifeblood
Article image for Why there’s an urgent need for blood donations in Australia now

The Australian Red Cross Lifeblood has put out an urgent call for donations within the next fortnight, with levels extremely low as hospitals work to clear the backlog of elective surgeries.

Appointments are also low in the coming weeks, Australian Red Cross Lifeblood’s Belinda Smetioukh said.

“So while the blood stocks of particular groups are down, so are those people booked in to donate, so we really need to replenish our stocks and get as many people in to donate over the next 2 weeks as possible,” she told Bill McDonald.

There’s a number of reasons for the drop.

“A spike in elective surgery is one of them, so we are saying that pandemic driven backlog of elective surgeries all happening now and that is causing an increase in demand for blood, so blood supplies to hospitals are up 7 per cent on what they were which his a significant amount when you think we need 31,000 donations every week across the country.

“That’s coupled with the fact we are seeing fewer people donate.”

To donate, visit https://www.lifeblood.com.au/

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

Bill McDonald
HealthLifestyleNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873