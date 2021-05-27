Why there is a concern of an overuse of drips in hospitals

Hospitals are being warned against the overuse of cannulas as a default for patients.

A new clinical care standard recommends hospital staff consider the needs of an individual patient, and the anxiety having a cannula inserted can cause, before using the device.

Dr Evan Alexandrou, a senior lecturer at Western Sydney University and clinical nurse consultant at Liverpool Hospital, told Deborah Knight up to 70 per cent of cannulas used fail prematurely.

“It may be more appropriate for example that the patient is given oral antibiotics rather than being given antibiotics through the drip.

“If we can minimise the number of unnecessary reinsertion of these devices we can be saving the health system many thousands, if not millions, of dollars.”

