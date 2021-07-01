Why the Sunshine State could have an advantage in fighting COVID

Unlike its southern neighbours, Queensland has been fortunate to escape major COVID-19 outbreaks, and it may come down to climate.

Queensland’s previous two lockdowns have lasted a matter of days.

“Sunlight is a great sterilant,” infectious diseases expert Professor Nigel McMillan told Spencer Howson.

“This is … part of the reason why Howard Springs as a quarantine facility works so well because sunshine, we know, really breaks down viruses.

“Every drop of sea water you have has 10 million virus particles in it, Spencer, if you didn’t know, and the sun does a great job of killing those off all the time.

“The more sun you have, the better you are at killing off viruses.”

