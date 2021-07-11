Why the NRL’s Queensland relocation is a bitter pill to swallow

Twelve NRL clubs will relocate to Queensland for a month in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak in greater Sydney.

Nine Sydney-based teams, and the Warriors, Raiders and Knights will arrive in Queensland by Wednesday.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo has indicated the teams may remain in the state for the rest of the season.

Each club will be allowed a whopping 41 people in their bubbles, which accounts for 30 players and 11 staff.

Neil Breen, a self-proclaimed NRL fan, said this decision’s hard to get behind.

“The Queensland government, which has not allowed people to see dying parents, … are going to allow hundreds, and hundreds, and hundreds of people from the NRL.

“[This is] a sport that over the last couple of weeks, has shown that it’s got many participants who are willing to break the bubble by having parties and doing all sorts of things.

“They’re going allow them in to play football!”

