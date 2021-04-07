4BC
Why shopping centres can attract crime

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Dr Terry Goldsworthy
A leading criminologist has explained why shopping centres can attract crooks.

A report today claimed more than $7 billion is stolen from Australian shopping centres every year. 

Criminologist Terry Goldsworthy, a former detective inspector, said crimes like fraud and cars being stolen are some of the crimes that occur.

“Shopping centres are merely reflections on the wider socio-economic areas that they are located in,” he said.

“They can play a role in crime.”

He said there’s “plenty there to attract that criminal element”.

He said car parks were “target rich” environments.

Scott Emerson
CrimeNewsQLD
