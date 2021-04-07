Why shopping centres can attract crime
A leading criminologist has explained why shopping centres can attract crooks.
A report today claimed more than $7 billion is stolen from Australian shopping centres every year.
Criminologist Terry Goldsworthy, a former detective inspector, said crimes like fraud and cars being stolen are some of the crimes that occur.
“Shopping centres are merely reflections on the wider socio-economic areas that they are located in,” he said.
“They can play a role in crime.”
He said there’s “plenty there to attract that criminal element”.
He said car parks were “target rich” environments.
