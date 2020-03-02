Why Ray Hadley doesn’t rate the NRL’s revamped ‘Simply the Best’ ad

Sequels and remakes are rarely as good as the original and that’s what Ray Hadley thinks about the NRL’s relaunched ‘Simply The Best’ commercial for the 2020 season.

On its 30th anniversary, the NRL has revamped rugby league’s most iconic ad campaign, featuring Tina Turner, for the upcoming season.

The montage of rugby league’s ‘biggest moments’ has divided views, with many slamming some of the politically correct content used in place of actual highlights.

Ray Hadley says the new ad doesn’t live up to the original and rated it “barely a five out of 10”.

“I’m afraid, I don’t think the sequel is up to it. I think the production is really poor.

“The various PC messages won’t gel with a majority of people either with a passing interest in the game or devotees.”

The ad features Latrell Mitchell draped in an Aboriginal flag and also shows a moment after the Women’s State of Origin where two of the players were photographed kissing post-game.

Ray says it takes away from what they’ve achieved on the field.

“The best innovation I’ve seen in Rugby League in recent years, in my opinion, is the women’s competition.

“I’m amazed at the level of intensity, the incredible athleticism and skill of these young women playing rugby league… but what do we do? We celebrate two young women kissing.

“I don’t have a problem with same-sex partners kissing, I’m not offended by it. But you would think the most important thing… was celebrating their skill, their athleticism and their passion for the game. “I think it takes away from young women who have achieved on and off the field, including the two young women.

“What, they’re to be known because they’re partners and they happen to share a passionate moment after the game. Hello? I think we should have been showing their skill.”

So… Ray’s final rating of the revamped ad?

“All in all, I thought the first commercial got 9.5 out of 10. This one gets barely a 5 out of 10,” he says.

