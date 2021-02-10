4BC
Why Queensland’s crime measures could miss the mark

1 hour ago
Ray Hadley
Article image for Why Queensland’s crime measures could miss the mark

A criminal law professional has explained why the new crime measures outlined by the Queensland Government yesterday will not solve the state’s crime climate.

Former Queensland Law Society president Bill Potts told Ray Hadley the legislative changes are part of the government “creating an emergency and saying they’re the solution.”

Mr Potts said addressing the causes for youths driven to crime would be a more successful approach.

“It seems a very middle class solution to say, as Premier Palaszczuk does, ‘oh look, we should seek assurances from the parents or guardians that they’ll take care of them’.

“They’re not really dealing with the problems.”

Mr Potts is among a number of crime experts who agree young criminals are coming from disadvantaged family backgrounds.

“Unless you’re dealing with those fundamental issues, spending money and not just reacting to what the opposition says is weak, … effectively we’re just going to condemn a lot of these kids to … jails.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ray Hadley
