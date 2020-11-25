4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why Queensland stands to lose the most with overseas travel ban

7 hours ago
Scott Emerson
air travelQueenslandtourists
Article image for Why Queensland stands to lose the most with overseas travel ban

The tourism industry says far north Queensland stands to lose the most with the ban on overseas visitors still in place.  

Tourism and Transport Forum CEO Margy Osmond welcomed the domestic borders re-opening.

But she told Scott Emerson there are some tourism operators who wouldn’t have survived to this point.

“The real issue though is the north of the state, which has always historically relied on international visitors to make ends meet, and I think that’s probably the most concerning part of the exercise now.”

With the one-way New Zealand bubble currently in place, she said the sunshine state was most impacted.

“In the case of Queensland, the place where New Zealanders spend their leisure dollar … Queensland stands to lose more than any other state.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

 

RELATED

Brisbane Airport gearing up for huge increase in flights as borders re-open

Scott Emerson
LifestyleNewsQLDTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873