Why Queensland stands to lose the most with overseas travel ban

The tourism industry says far north Queensland stands to lose the most with the ban on overseas visitors still in place.

Tourism and Transport Forum CEO Margy Osmond welcomed the domestic borders re-opening.

But she told Scott Emerson there are some tourism operators who wouldn’t have survived to this point.

“The real issue though is the north of the state, which has always historically relied on international visitors to make ends meet, and I think that’s probably the most concerning part of the exercise now.”

With the one-way New Zealand bubble currently in place, she said the sunshine state was most impacted.

“In the case of Queensland, the place where New Zealanders spend their leisure dollar … Queensland stands to lose more than any other state.”

