4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why Queensland may never find the ‘missing link’ COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
Professor Nigel McMillan
Article image for Why Queensland may never find the ‘missing link’ COVID-19 cases

Contact tracers are scrambling to locate COVID-19 cases going undetected in the community as the Greater Brisbane lockdown ticks into its second day.

But infectious diseases expert Professor Nigel McMillan told Neil Breen while genomic sequencing can link some cases, contact tracers likely will never answer how the virus was passed between particular cases.

“We haven’t particularly physically linked the Stafford and the doctor case.

“There may potentially be another link in the chain.”

Professor McMillan said “thirty to forty per cent of people don’t have symptoms,” so many may never come forward for testing.

But Professor McMillan said he still expects numerous cases to be detected and announced today.

“I’d think that the lockdown would probably go for another couple of days beyond what we currently have.

“If the numbers are really high, then lockdown will probably change its purpose.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Neil Breen
HealthNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873