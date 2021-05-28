4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why Queensland is Australia’s retirement capital

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Why Queensland is Australia’s retirement capital

It’s no surprise Queensland is Australia’s retirement capital.

Four of Australia’s top five age pension postcodes are in the sunshine state, including Bundaberg, Caloundra, East Toowoomba and Hervey Bay.

Social researcher Mark McCrindle said while the sunshine state is seeing a boom among all demographics, it had always been a popular choice for retirees.

“Partly it’s the climate and lifestyle, partly it’s the affordability, partly it’s the fact that for a long time Queensland has had a lot of retirement development, aged care facilities and retirement services, so it had been attracting retirees for a long time,” he told Scott Emerson.

He said parts of South Australia, including Victor Harbour and Murray Bridge, were among the contenders to take the top spot.

“But Queensland has retained the crown for Australia’s retirement hotspot, and that’s not about to change any time soon, particularly while the lifestyle and affordability is better than the southern states.”

Press PLAY to hear his predictions for the future

Image: iStock

 

Scott Emerson
LifestyleNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873