Why Queensland is Australia’s retirement capital

It’s no surprise Queensland is Australia’s retirement capital.

Four of Australia’s top five age pension postcodes are in the sunshine state, including Bundaberg, Caloundra, East Toowoomba and Hervey Bay.

Social researcher Mark McCrindle said while the sunshine state is seeing a boom among all demographics, it had always been a popular choice for retirees.

“Partly it’s the climate and lifestyle, partly it’s the affordability, partly it’s the fact that for a long time Queensland has had a lot of retirement development, aged care facilities and retirement services, so it had been attracting retirees for a long time,” he told Scott Emerson.

He said parts of South Australia, including Victor Harbour and Murray Bridge, were among the contenders to take the top spot.

“But Queensland has retained the crown for Australia’s retirement hotspot, and that’s not about to change any time soon, particularly while the lifestyle and affordability is better than the southern states.”

Image: iStock