Why PM and CHO Young could both be correct in AstraZeneca stoush

The trading of barbs between state and federal governments over the provision of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to under-60s has brought apparently conflicting health advice to the surface.

The Prime Minister’s decision appears to contradict advice from The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, which maintains Pfizer is the preferred vaccine for under-60s.

Royal Australian College of General Practitioners Chair Dr Bruce Willett told Spencer Howson the announcement is “a good one”.

“There sometimes may be a very good reason why someone would want to go ahead and get that vaccination and in that case, I’d be happy to do it.”

But Dr Willett agrees with Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young’s hesitancy, saying he wouldn’t typically recommend AstraZeneca for younger Australians.

“If there wasn’t a good reason, I would advise them to hold on and look at getting the Pfizer vaccination because it’s looking like in the not-too-distant future, we will have good supplies of that vaccine.

“If we have a vaccine that’s safer in that age group, then of course, there’s a good argument for perhaps waiting and looking at the slightly safer option.”

