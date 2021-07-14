Why Paul Green deserves to coach Queensland in 2022

Queensland Maroons legend Sam Thaiday says under fire Queensland coach Paul Green deserves another chance after a devastating State of Origin series.

He said it would be “heartbreaking” if they lose tonight on the Gold Coast for Game Three.

It’s the first time all three games have been played in Queensland.

“A little bit better preparation for this game, a few key players back in the team as well,” he told Scott Emerson.

“I thought Kalyn Ponga is a great inclusion, I thought Ben Hunt in the number 9 jersey … really looking forward to seeing what we can produce tonight.”

There’s a lot riding on the game for the Maroons coach, but Thaiday says it’s easy to throw stones.

“I think Paul Green deserves another crack next year,” he said.

“I think people are quick to throw stones, we’ve had so much success in this last decade as Queenslanders, and it just kind of sucks when we lose a series the way we have lost it this year.

“I think people are looking for answers, and it’s always easy to throw the coach under the bus to start with.”

Image: Matt Roberts/Getty Images