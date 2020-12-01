Why NSW residents were denied entry at Queensland border

Eager Sydneysiders lined up at the Queensland border for its re-opening but failed to factor in one thing.

QLD Police Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler told Deborah Knight up to 40 people tried to enter the border an hour before the opening.

“Given the time difference they’d made an assumption that it was actually 1 am.

“We had to get them to wait for an hour, unfortunately.”

All Australians, except those who’ve been to Adelaide, can now travel to Queensland without isolating.

Image: Getty