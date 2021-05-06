4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why new e-scooter is safer for pedestrians, motorists and riders

9 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Why new e-scooter is safer for pedestrians, motorists and riders

Brisbane City Council has lifted the cap on the number of e-scooters in the city, going from 1000 to 1,500.

However, with the rise of e-scooters there are concerns for public safety.

LINK Asia Pacific Director, Mitchell Price, told 4BC Drive his new e-scooter is headed for Brisbane and is safer than the current ones available on the market.

“It is the best scooter on the market,” he said.

“We have been developing this for over 12 years.

“It has 73 senses.

“We have been able to develop a scooter that recognises when it is travelling on a footpath and it is able to reduce the speed.

“The collaboration with our technology happens within seconds.”

Mr Price said his e-scooter is built for the city.

Press PLAY to hear more about the new e-scooter heading to Brisbane 

 

Image: Getty

Scott Emerson
AustraliaMotoringNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873