Why new e-scooter is safer for pedestrians, motorists and riders

Brisbane City Council has lifted the cap on the number of e-scooters in the city, going from 1000 to 1,500.

However, with the rise of e-scooters there are concerns for public safety.

LINK Asia Pacific Director, Mitchell Price, told 4BC Drive his new e-scooter is headed for Brisbane and is safer than the current ones available on the market.

“It is the best scooter on the market,” he said.

“We have been developing this for over 12 years.

“It has 73 senses.

“We have been able to develop a scooter that recognises when it is travelling on a footpath and it is able to reduce the speed.

“The collaboration with our technology happens within seconds.”

Mr Price said his e-scooter is built for the city.

Image: Getty