Why MP representing Olympic bid is optimistic despite no ‘love from the public’

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
2032 Olympicsted o'brien
The federal government remains resolute in Brisbane’s Olympic bid as the city moves closer to securing the Games. 

Neil Breen told Fairfax MP Ted O’Brien, the bid’s official representative, he’s not “felt the love from the public” around the event.

Mr O’Brien agreed he hasn’t gauged much energy from the public.

“And that’s ok,” he said. “If we can bag this thing in July, we’re going to have 11 years before hosting the thing.

“You can forgive people for not getting all that excited just yet.”

The MP added the Games will be a decade-long investment into the region.

“This provides us an opportunity we’ve never had before to reimagine a future we want, not for the Games but for ourselves, to market it to the world and accelerate the delivery of community and transport infrastructure.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty

Neil Breen
AustraliaNewsQLDSportsSummer Olympics
