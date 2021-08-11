4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why measuring a child’s screen time is more complex than it seems

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
leading parenting expert and author Justin Coulsonscreen time
Article image for Why measuring a child’s screen time is more complex than it seems

An Australian-led study published in The Lancet has found that just a couple of hours of glued to a device each day is could be enough to trigger depression or physical illness in children.

But leading parenting expert and author Dr Justin Coulson explained it was a difficult area to study.

“The research around this is really complicated around this, it’s very difficult for us to get high quality data,” he told Scott Emerson.

He said children were using screens for more than just entertainment, and asking the question of how much screen time a child is getting might be missing the point.

“What we’re better off doing is asking what are kids doing on the screen, what is their digital diet?”

He said it’s more about whether it’s “active or passive”.

Press PLAY below to hear his explanation on 4BC Drive

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
NewsQLDTechnology
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873