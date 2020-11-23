Why Kate Ceberano is no longer ‘just a fart in the dark’
Australian music icon Kate Ceberano has revealed one of her first live performances since COVID-19 struck will have a very special, sentimental significance.
On Saturday night she’ll perform at Penrith Panthers: the very same venue where her husband first saw her on stage, she told Deborah Knight.
“I looked at him and I was like – you’re that guy! You’re the one!”
The ARIA award-winning singer has missed performing as much as losing a limb, she said.
“I was made from Australian live music.
“You get to build a fan base that isn’t virtual. They’re real, and true, and they last with you for years and years.
“Without them, you’re just a fart in the dark!”
