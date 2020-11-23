4BC
Why Kate Ceberano is no longer ‘just a fart in the dark’

8 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Australian music icon Kate Ceberano has revealed one of her first live performances since COVID-19 struck will have a very special, sentimental significance.

On Saturday night she’ll perform at Penrith Panthers: the very same venue where her husband first saw her on stage, she told Deborah Knight.

“I looked at him and I was like – you’re that guy! You’re the one!”

 

The ARIA award-winning singer has missed performing as much as losing a limb, she said.

“I was made from Australian live music.

“You get to build a fan base that isn’t virtual. They’re real, and true, and they last with you for years and years.

“Without them, you’re just a fart in the dark!”

For tour dates and tickets, click HERE.

