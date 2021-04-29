4BC
Why Johnathan Thurston’s ‘not a fan’ of the plan to split NRL competition

35 mins ago
Article image for Why Johnathan Thurston’s ‘not a fan’ of the plan to split NRL competition

Johnathan Thurston has revealed he’s “not a fan” of the proposal to split the NRL into two conferences.

Speaking during his regular segment on Thursday’s Wide World of Sports, the NRL legend said there were some big decisions to be made.

If it goes ahead, it would start up in 2025.

The plan would see Sydney teams play in their own competition.

“Not too much of a fan of it,” he said.

“There’s 9 teams in Sydney I think, how do you divide the two conferences up?

“Obviously then when games aren’t on in Sydney, I am thinking the TV ratings might fall off.

“I like the way the competition is now.”

He said the travel would also be an issue.

Click PLAY below to hear his thoughts

Image: Shirley Kwok/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

 

