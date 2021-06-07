Why it’s important Australia’s vaccine rollout remains phased

An infectious diseases physician says it’s important Australia’s vaccine rollout remains phased to prioritise the most vulnerable in the community who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Professor at ANU Medical School, Peter Collignon, is also a member of the federal government’s infection control group.

He said it was important those over 70s remained the priority.

“One of the problems at the moment if we open up to too many, too early, it means say a 45-year-old might be in the queue at the same time as a 75-year-old, now that’s not appropriate,” he told Scott Emerson.

“We do need to make sure we get everybody vaccinated but we also have to make sure the right people can get to the front of the queue and not have to wait on a phone for 3 hours.

“It’s important we don’t roll it out too many too quickly because we have got to make sure the most vulnerable, particularly those over 70 and they are vaccinated well and truly before 50-year-olds.”

Image: iStock