Why it’s a critical time for rugby league in south-east Queensland

Peter Psaltis has posed the question about whether rugby league fans will support a second team in Brisbane.

Yesterday the three bidding teams presented their final pitches to the ARL, pleading their case to become the 17th team in the NRL.

“We are getting a second NRL team in Brisbane, it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when,” the 4BC Wide World of Sports host said.

“In my opinion, this is an important time for rugby league in Brisbane, the next 12 months could lay the foundation for how rugby league looks in southeast Queensland for the next 5-10 years or so.

“There’s the Brisbane Broncos on the rebuild after two years in the rugby league wilderness, Kevin Walters’ team in my pinion have shown enough in the last 6 weeks to suggest they will play finals football in 2022.

“Then there’s the Gold Coast Titans on the edge of the top eight this year and set for a big 2022.”

He said both teams had “rusted on supporters” who weren’t going anywhere.

Queensland sports marketing guru Jason Greenhalgh said the question comes down to whether the dollars stack up for the competition.

“It’s a million dollar question, from my perspective, the sponsorship pool or sponsorship pool is only so big … there will be plenty of interest around whatever team takes to the field initially but as we all know it’s all about winning games consistently.”

He said it was a risk for the league.

“There’s a far bit of risk involved in what the NRL are undertaking, and I guess the question is is the reward going to be greater than the risk they are going to undertake.”

