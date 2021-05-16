Why international media was bombed in midst of Israel-Palestine conflict

The reignited Israel-Palestine conflict has world leaders concerned the region is on the brink of open war as tensions escalate and airstrikes continue.

Over the weekend, a building housing the offices of media outlets including The Associated Press and Al Jazeera was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike.

Liberal MP for Wentworth Dave Sharma, who served as Australia’s Ambassador to Israel from 2013 to 2017, told Neil Breen Israel targeted the building on the belief it was housing terrorists.

“The difficulty Israel has … is Hamas doesn’t run a conventional military,” he said.

“They embed all their military targets, and infrastructure, and command posts, and rocket sites, and intelligence headquarters in civilian buildings because they know this creates a dilemma for Israel about whether they hit things or not.”

