4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why extending Pfizer to GPs won’t accelerate the vaccine rollout for months

3 hours ago
Sofie Formica
Bruce Willett
Article image for Why extending Pfizer to GPs won’t accelerate the vaccine rollout for months

Around 500 GP clinics will now offer the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine from this week, allowing bookings to be a little more accessible. 

This comes amid reports more vaccine clinics could be opened under longer operating hours.

But Royal Australian College of General Practitioners Chair Dr Bruce Willett says the change won’t do much for the rollout before October.

“I don’t think it’s going to solve the problem,” said Dr Willett.

“The problem at the moment with Pfizer vaccines is we just don’t have enough.”

Dr Willett also had criticism for the small number of participating general practices, saying 500 nation-wide is a drop in the bucket.

“It would be great to have better supply and it more widely available around the country.”

Press PLAY below to hear Dr Willett answer your burning questions 

Image: Getty 

Sofie Formica
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873