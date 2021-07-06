Why extending Pfizer to GPs won’t accelerate the vaccine rollout for months

Around 500 GP clinics will now offer the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine from this week, allowing bookings to be a little more accessible.

This comes amid reports more vaccine clinics could be opened under longer operating hours.

But Royal Australian College of General Practitioners Chair Dr Bruce Willett says the change won’t do much for the rollout before October.

“I don’t think it’s going to solve the problem,” said Dr Willett.

“The problem at the moment with Pfizer vaccines is we just don’t have enough.”

Dr Willett also had criticism for the small number of participating general practices, saying 500 nation-wide is a drop in the bucket.

“It would be great to have better supply and it more widely available around the country.”

