Why domestic violence victims could continue to fall through the cracks

Queensland Police have committed to reviewing the handling of domestic violence, but Assistant Commissioner Brian Codd warns not everyone will be saved.

Mr Codd told Neil Breen police struggle to surveil cases that have little warning signs or haven’t been reported.

“Some men … do some incredibly barbaric things and we know nothing about them,” Mr Codd told Neil Breen.

“The most dangerous place in Queensland, quite frankly in Australia, is behind residential closed doors.

“How do we get inside that to recognise the risks that are occurring there?”

Mr Codd said no jurisdiction in the world could give an “iron-clad guarantee” all cases would be prevented.

“Some of them are psychopaths but you know what, that shouldn’t stop us from trying.

“We’ve got to get better at picking up on the early indicators, even when there’s no DVO.”

Image: Nine News