Why Darryl Brohman is excited about magic round

The NRL’s magic round begins on Friday night at Suncrop Stadium, with the West Tigers and Knights kicking it off followed by the Sea Eagles and Broncos.

The magic round includes eight games over a three-day period.

Darryl Brohman, former Rugby League footballer and commentator, told 4BC Drive the match he is most looking forward to is the clash between the Sea Eagles and Broncos.

“Manly had an awful start to the year but they have come good now,” he said.

“Also the Broncos have started to find a bit of form which will be nice.”

Brohman said it is “fantastic for the game” that the magic round is being played in Brisbane.

Image: Getty