Why Brisbane needs a 10-year plan

The Queensland Government has flagged the need for a 10-year vision for Brisbane.

Infrastructure Minister Steven Miles addressed a function today talking about developing a strategy for the future, including infrastructure projects and the big picture.

Demographer Bernard Salt said it’s important to benchmark Brisbane with other similar cities, including Sydney and Melbourne.

“If Sydney and Melbourne are adding world class entertainment precincts, Brisbane needs to do that.

“If Sydney and Melbourne are investing in their airport and their airport connectivity, Brisbane needs to do that as well.

“Brisbane is in a fight to attract the best talent the best investors, in the region. And you need to do that with quality of life you can offer in your city which requires big, bold, gutsy, out there, ambitious planning.”

He said it was also important to have infrastructure projects in mind.

“The other argument would be you do need to have shovel ready projects, a pipeline of projects stretching out into the future.

“There is no excuse not to plan for the future.”

