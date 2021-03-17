4BC
Why boys need good male role models in schools

3 hours ago
Bill McDonald
Dr Michael Nagel
Article image for Why boys need good male role models in schools

A child development expert says it’s critical for boys to have good male role models, particularly in schools.

Dr Michael Nagel, an Associate Professor in the School of Education at the University of the Sunshine Coast, said while we tend to look to celebrities and sportspeople, good male role models can be found closer to home.

“If you look closely particularly at primary schools, there are a number of primary schools that have very few male influences at the school,” he said.

“I have seen schools where there isn’t a single male teacher, and that’s really problematic for boys.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: iStock

