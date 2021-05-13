Why Aussies are turning to locally made products

New research shows 93 per cent of Australians said they are more likely to buy products made in Australia up from 87 per cent in 2019.

Professor Gary Mortimer, retail expert from the Queensland University of Technology, explained why.

“Certainly the media commentary around the trade tensions with China,” he told Scott Emerson.

“I think as Aussies, we tend to be pretty patriotic, and when we sense there is a bit of disturbance and we are hearing reports of tariffs being put up, and trade sanctions being put in place we tend to retaliate a little bit.

“Certainly I think that’s reflective of the numbers.”

Press PLAY below to hear the retail wrap-up

Image: iStock