4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why Aussies are encouraged to opt in to the Census Time Capsule

4 hours ago
Sofie Formica
2021 CensusMARK MCCRINDLE
Article image for Why Aussies are encouraged to opt in to the Census Time Capsule

Australians are encouraged to opt into the Census Time Capsule when completing the five-yearly statistical event. 

This year, respondents will be given multiple days to complete the census, which collects key demographic, social and economic data from everyone in the country.

There are just two optional questions included in the census: the respondent’s religion, and their willingness to participate in the Census Time Capsule.

A capsule containing respondents’ complete census data from each event is stored at the National Archives for 99 years, after which it is released publicly.

Demographer Mark McCrindle told Sofie Formica storing the information will benefit our descendants a century down the track.

“How grateful we are when we may be on an ‘ancestry.com’-type situation [and] someone’s got the marriage certificate or some birth data details.

“We’re glad that forebears have it and I’m sure that future [descendants] will be glad to dig into a bit of detail about who those ancient ancestors of theirs were.”

Mr McCrindle said the 2021 Census will give a wealth of insights between the pandemic and inclusion of additional questions.

Press PLAY below to hear what stats demographers will be looking at 

Image: Getty 

Sofie Formica
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873