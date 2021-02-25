Why Aussie band Sheppard took on a marathon 2020

Australian indie pop band Sheppard are returning to the music scene in 2021 with an ambitious new album, ‘Kaleidoscope Eyes’ after a marathon year of releases in 2020.

Sheppard released a single every month of 2020 despite pandemic restrictions bogging down the music industry.

“We decided we wanted to release a song a month last year just to get everyone really excited about the album,” said Amy.

“The way people consume music these days is so fast paced, so it really kept our fans engaged – especially throughout the pandemic.”

“It kept us engaged as well,” Emma added.

“We weren’t stressing about this one single – we were just focused on the twelve singles we had released.

The band performed Learning to Fly, their December single, for Deborah Knight in-studio.

Sheppard are performing their new album live at Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on Friday, February 26.

Tickets can be purchased here.

